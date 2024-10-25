Mizoram’s largest civil society body, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has called on the state government to establish dedicated shelter homes for the over 42,000 refugees currently in the state. YMA's central president, Lalhmachhuana, highlighted the appeal during a conference on Thursday, emphasizing the pressing need for structured accommodations to support the refugees, many of whom are fleeing conflict and instability in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) noted that, alongside physical shelter, an organized approach to managing resources and support for these vulnerable populations is crucial. “We urge the government to implement proper guidelines for assistance and care,” said Lalhmachhuana, underscoring the humanitarian responsibility to ensure a safe and supportive environment for those displaced.

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