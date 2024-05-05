A team spearheaded by a Mizo herpetologist has made a significant discovery in the field of zoology, unveiling a previously unknown species of snake in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The groundbreaking revelation emerged from collaborative research efforts between Mizoram University and international experts.

Led by Professor HT Lalremsanga from the Department of Zoology at Mizoram University, the team comprised research scholar Lalbiakzuala, Vietnamese herpetologist Tan Van Nguyen, and German herpetologist Gernot Vogel. Their extensive investigation into the taxonomic status of the Herpetoreas xenura species complex spanned regions including Mizoram, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, ultimately leading them to the discovery within the confines of the Rakhine Yoma Elephant Wildlife Sanctuary.

The newly identified snake species has been christened Herpetoreas davidi, paying homage to the renowned French taxonomist Patrick David. The findings of their research were officially published in the esteemed scientific journal, European Journal of Taxonomy, in its volume 932 released on May 4, 2024.

Professor HT Lalremsanga elaborated on the distinctive characteristics of the newfound snake, describing it as a rare specimen of non-venomous nature. Measuring between 9 to 11 inches in length, the snake is noted for its dietary preference for frogs and is primarily found inhabiting low-lying swamps characterized by high humidity levels.

The discovery of Herpetoreas davidi adds another layer of complexity to the rich tapestry of biodiversity, underscoring the importance of collaborative scientific research in unraveling the mysteries of the natural world. As efforts continue to expand our understanding of the diverse species inhabiting our planet, discoveries like this serve as invaluable contributions to the scientific community's collective knowledge.