Mizoram: Mizo National Front to field Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for lone LS seat
Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram in June 2020.
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Mizoram: Mizo National Front to field Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for lone LS seat
Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) will field sitting Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, a senior party leader said on March 21.
Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram in June 2020.
Incumbent Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga of MNF has opted not to contest, he said.
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