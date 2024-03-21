Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) will field sitting Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, a senior party leader said on March 21.

Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram in June 2020.

Incumbent Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga of MNF has opted not to contest, he said.