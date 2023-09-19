A local Mizo resident in Kikawm, Lunglei, Mizoram, made a remarkable discovery while excavating the earth for his house construction. The unearthing of a Buddha Statue has not only shed light on a piece of local history but has also become a symbol of unity and cultural appreciation among diverse communities in the region.

The Mizo resident, whose identity remains undisclosed, stumbled upon the Buddha Statue during earth-leveling work on his property. Intrigued by this unexpected find, he decided to approach Dangu Prosenjit Chakma, a member of the Chakma community, to inquire about the potential connection to Chakma Buddhism.

Upon hearing the news, Dangu Prosenjit Chakma was captivated by the discovery and expressed a keen interest in the statue. In a gesture of cultural appreciation and unity, Dangu Prosenjit Chakma decided to purchase the Buddha Statue from the Mizo individual for 1000 rupees, forging a bond of mutual respect and understanding between the two communities.

Reflecting on the find, the Mizo resident shared his thoughts, suggesting that the site might have held a Police Station or a Quarter many years ago. This historical hint raises the possibility of Chakma or Buddhist communities residing there for worship, adding depth to the region's cultural heritage.