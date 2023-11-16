The Mizo Zirlai Pawl or the Mizo Students Association leaders decided to go on a hunger strike tonight in demand to release the long-awaited scholarship for students.

The student association protested for the third day in front of the scholarship board office today.



After staging a peaceful protest demanding to release of scholarships for students on Tuesday and Wednesday, the student association decided to stop the scholarship board employees from going to work today. Leaders of the MZP also met Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other officials. Unsatisfied with the development of the board, the student leaders decided to take stronger action and agreed to go on a hunger strike starting tonight.



Also Read: Mizoram: Two more Myanmarese soldiers enter state



Leaders of the student association will hold the hunger strike protest in the MZP office. More students are expected to join tomorrow.



MZP leaders met Chief Minister Zoramthanga at his office today at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the second instalment of scholarships for students. The CM responded by saying that even though the election model code of conduct barred him, he promised the student leaders to give importance to the demand and even spoke to Higher and Technical Education Department officials and Mizoram Scholarship Board officials to issue scholarships to the students as soon as possible.



MZP leaders also met Higher and Technical Education Secretary Esther Lalruatkimi at her office. MZP requested that the Election Commission distribute the funds to the students. MZP said the Higher Technical Education Secretary is not brave enough to stand up for the students.