Demanding to cancel the appointments of Translator, Assistant, UDC, and LDC under the Mizoram State Legislative Assembly, the main student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (Mizo Students Asociation), and the Mizo Students Union organised a mass protest today in front of the Assembly House.

The student body stated that there was nepotism in the recent recruitment for the posts of Translator, Assistant, UDC, and LDC under the state Legislative Assembly, and demanded that the appointments be cancelled.

Earlier, the student body had met the assembly speaker, Lalrinliana Sailo urging him to cancel the recruitment. A joint meeting has been held and decided to stage a mass protest if their demand is ignored.



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Also, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a press statement stating that there is no nepotism or favouritism in the recent post-recruitment and that the recruitment was conducted fairly according to the Recruitment and Conditions of Service Rules amended in 1995.

According to the student's body, out of 11 different post recruitments under the state legislative assembly, nine are given to relatives of the Assembly Speaker and other office staff from the legislative assembly office. Speakers' daughter and daughter-in-law are among the new recruits, they added.

The student body announced that it would put more pressure until the demand is fulfilled, and they passed a three-point resolution, in which Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat's new post should be cancelled, Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat's new recruitment rules should be implemented and strong action will be taken until the new appointment of Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat posts will be cancelled.