The Mizoram Police on Friday arrested the President of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) Samuel Zoramthanpuia for his involvement in the kidnapping and extortion through threats of a non-local employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. under Mizoram Power & Electricity Department located at Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality.

Samuel was first arrested on Friday morning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for his involvement in cheating and misappropriation of CM Relief Fund (420/403 of IPC) and later arrested by the Aizawl Police Station for his involvement in the kidnapping and extortion through threats of Bhanu Shankar Rabidas, an employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. who is residing at Aizawl’s Tuikuahtlang locality.

Samuel was booked on September 19, 2024 under Section 127(2)/127(7)/140(2)/3(5)/309(5) of the BNS after an FIR was submitted to the Aizawl Police Station by Bhanu Shankar Rabidas.

In the FIR, the victim reported that at 9:20 AM of September 19, 2024, he was purchasing items at a shop at Tuikual locality when he was approached by a person who inquired where he was employed. After he told the person that he was an employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd., the man took him the office of the Mizo Students' Union located at Aizawl's Tuikual locality;where he was instructed by MSU President Samuel Zoramthanpuia to call upon his manager.

Rabidas stated that soon after making the phone call to his company, the Electrical Supervisor, Jitendra Kumar Yadav and the sub-contractor Atikur Rahaman Khan arrived at the MSU office.

The victim further stated that MSU President Samuel instructed the Electrical Supervisor to pay them and amount of Rs. 2 lakhs; but as they did have the amount to pay, the members of the MSU detained the three of them in the placement cell of their office for 7 hours.

Furthermore, Rabidas stated in the FIR that around 10 MSU members were present, and they had threated the three non-locals that if Rs. 2 lakhs is not paid, the three would not be released.

The three employees of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. were rescued by a team of Mizoram Police at 5 in the evening.

Samuel Zoramthanpuia was remanded into Judicial Custody on Friday, and was sent to Central Jail, Tanhril, Aizawl.

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