In the aftermath of the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association's (PAMRA) statement urging Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their safety, the Mizo Student's Union (MSU) has taken a bold step by announcing its plan to conduct a Meitei census at various Mizoram educational institutions. The decision comes amid ongoing unrest in Manipur.

According to a social media post by the Mizo Student's Union on July 24, 2023, the Meitei census will be carried out at prominent educational institutions such as the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University, and Mizoram University (MZU).

"It's time to make a move," the caption on the social media post reads, signifying the significance and urgency of this census initiative.

The recent call for Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their own safety has garnered attention and concern. PAMRA, a former militant group in Mizoram, issued a press release on July 21, 2023, requesting Meiteis residing in the state to depart for their own well-being. The group emphasized that they would be responsible if anything untoward happened to the Meitei community.

PAMRA's statement also highlighted the pain caused in the Mizo community due to the alleged mistreatment of the Zo-ethnic group in Manipur by the Meiteis. The situation in Manipur has become a matter of concern for both Mizoram and Manipur.

The call for the Meitei census at Mizoram institutions comes in the wake of a distressing video that surfaced on July 19. The video depicted two women from the Kuki-Zo tribe being paraded naked and molested by a mob, allegedly composed of Meiteis. The incident, according to a complaint associated with the incident, occurred on May 4 in Kangkopi district.