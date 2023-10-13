The Mizo Zirlai Pawl, the apex student body of Mizoram, have sent out a warning to all the political parties in the state from giving election ticket to any woman who is married to a non-tribal. The decision was taken after an executive meeting was held at their general headquarters on Thursday.

Sources have stated that the MZP has said they are opposing candidacy to any woman married outside the tribal community. The MZP has further argued that certain communities have become minority by more developed communities in their own lands, and that they would not allow that to happen in Mizoram. The MZP's opposition to candidacy for women married to non-tribal further comes with the argument that it would polarise the Mizo society.

The MZP has also stated that they would be forced to take strong action in case any political party defies this warning.

The MZP diktat comes in the aftermath of the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced the polling date for the 40 member Mizoram assembly on November 7. The counting date has been set for December 3, along with the results of four other states.

Noteworthy here is that political parties like Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have already announced their list of candidates. As per sources, none of the women candidates announced so far are married to non-tribals.