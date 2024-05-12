As Mizoram faced fuel shortage due to due to the damage of rail tract at Lumding-Badarpur sector in Assam, petrol pumps across the state are selling whatever supply they receive.



Two of the Mizofed petrol pumps in Aizawl sold 32,000 litres of petrol to the public on May 12. Their pumps were opened till 5 pm.



Rohinliana (Chatea), Manager of Treasury Square branch Mizofed petrol pump said that they have been selling petrol to the public from 12 noon on May 12; and that depending upon their petrol supply after 5 pm, they will consider selling the remaining petrol on May 13 to the public or only for those with coupons.



He added that diesel is available to the public as supply have reached Monirbond oil depot near Silchar; and that several tankers are enroute to Guwahati for petrol supply, and are expecting more tankers to enter Vairengte on May 13.



Meanwhile, several petrol pumps across the state will open to the public from Monday, and Zangen petrol pump in Aizawl, which opens 24/7 will start selling petrol as soon as tankers reach on Sunday night.



Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova had issued a warning on to hoarders and sellers of petrol in the black market, stating that they are responsible for causing 'artificial shortage' of fuel due to their excessive hoarding.



Furthermore, he had issued an order for the police and staffs of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to conduct spot inspection of all oil depots in Aizawl under the supervision of Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner. The same order has been issued to other district Commissioners as well.