Mizoram: MNF appoints former deputy CM Tawnluia as working president

Mizoram's opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday, September 14, appointed senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Tawnluia as its working president, party sources said.

The appointment was announced by MNF president Zoramthanga during a session at the party office in Aizawl.

The move comes as the opposition party seeks to strengthen and streamline its organisational functioning, the sources said.

Zoramthanga also appointed former home minister Lalchamliana and former legislator D Thangliana as vice presidents.

"The appointments are aimed at enabling the MNF to function more effectively and strengthen the organisation," a party source said.