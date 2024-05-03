The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has leveled serious allegations against the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, asserting that it has shuttered more than 200 health clinics across the state.

Senior MNF leader and former legislator ZR Thiamsanga raised concerns, claiming that the ZPM administration had dismantled a total of 235 health clinics, initially established during the preceding MNF administration's tenure. Thiamsanga emphasized the critical role played by these clinics in bolstering public health, especially in areas where access to healthcare facilities was limited.

Thiamsanga fervently appealed to the state government to reassess its decision, underlining the significance of the health clinics established by the previous MNF government. He stressed that these clinics served as vital healthcare hubs, particularly in regions lacking adequate sub-centers. Furthermore, he pointed out that the MNF government had undertaken the task of upgrading 373 sub-centers to health and wellness hubs, enhancing healthcare accessibility for the populace.

Highlighting the commitment of the previous MNF administration towards healthcare, Thiamsanga pointed out the establishment of the state referral hospital at Falkawn, approximately 16 kilometers from Aizawl. This facility, initially set up during the MNF regime, underwent significant transformation under subsequent administrations, including its upgrade to a medical college during the Congress rule. Ultimately, it was completed and operationalized under the leadership of the MNF government.