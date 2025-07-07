Mizoram: MNF founder remembered on 35th death anniversary

Mizo National Front (MNF) leaders and family members of Laldenga paid solemn tribute on Monday to the party’s founder and Mizoram’s first chief minister, marking the 35th anniversary of his death.

The commemoration took place at Treasury Square in Aizawl, where Laldenga is buried. MNF president and former chief minister Zoramthanga, accompanied by Laldenga’s daughter Dr. Renee Lalrinzuali and other senior party members, laid wreaths at his grave and addressed a gathering to reflect on his political legacy.

Zoramthanga described Laldenga as a defining figure in Mizo history. “He instilled patriotism and the feeling of Mizo sub-nationalism not only among contemporary Mizos but also the new generations,” he said, adding that “although some people try to downgrade him, his importance has been increasingly felt among present-day Mizos.”

Laldenga led the transformation of the Mizo National Famine Front, which he formed in response to the 1959 famine, into the Mizo National Front (MNF) in 1961. The MNF spearheaded a 20-year insurgency beginning in 1966, which ended with the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986 — a landmark event that paved the way for Mizoram to become a full-fledged state in 1987.

He served briefly as chief minister following the MNF’s electoral victory in 1987, but his government was dismissed after 19 months, and President’s rule was imposed. Laldenga did not return to active politics due to his declining health caused by lung cancer.

“My father put Mizoram and the Mizo people in the first place. He was ready to sacrifice his family for the cause of the Mizos,” said Dr. Renee, recalling his unwavering commitment. “We wholeheartedly obeyed him and in due course of time, overcame many challenges.”

She also thanked party workers and leaders for continuing to honour his memory.

Born on July 11, 1927, in Pukpui village, Lunglei district, Laldenga joined the British Indian Army in 1944 before embarking on his political journey. He died on July 7, 1990, in London, shortly after arriving for treatment. His body was flown back to Aizawl and given a state funeral on July 13.

Monday’s ceremony underlined his lasting influence on Mizo society. As Zoramthanga put it, “Laldenga’s name and legacy will live on, and he will be remembered as long as Mizos and Mizoram exist.” (PTI)