Mizoram: MNF leader says ZPM ‘in ICU’, predicts defeat in 2028 polls

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Lalruatkima has launched a sharp criticism of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), declaring that the party has “no chance” of retaining power in the 2028 Mizoram Assembly elections.

Speaking at a party meeting in Serlui South block of Kolasib district on October 31, Lalruatkima alleged that public trust in the ZPM government has eroded over the past two years. He accused the ruling party of raising taxes and collecting cess for road construction without any visible improvement.

“ZPM is in the ICU,” he remarked, claiming that citizens were increasingly dissatisfied and worried about the government’s performance. The former rural development minister asserted that the MNF remains the only credible alternative in the state.

Turning his attention to the Congress, Lalruatkima said the party’s influence had “steadily dwindled” both in Mizoram and across India. He expressed confidence that the MNF would secure victory in the upcoming Dampa Assembly bypoll.

“MNF is the only contender most likely to win the bypoll. The ruling ZPM has chosen the wrong candidate, and people have no faith in the Congress. There is no other party,” he said.

Polling for the Dampa by-election is scheduled for November 11, with 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, eligible to cast their votes. The counting will take place on November 14.

The ZPM has fielded singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF nominated senior vice-president and former health minister R. Lalthangliana. The Congress candidate is vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana. The BJP has chosen Lalhmingthanga, a recent entrant to the party, and the People’s Conference led by former chief minister Brig. T Sailo has fielded its vice-president, K. Zahmingthanga.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.