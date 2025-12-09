Mizoram: MNF leads LADC results as counting shows mixed outcome across bials

Counting for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections is underway, with the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerging as the frontrunner, currently leading in four constituencies.

The latest trends place MNF ahead of Congress, BJP and ZPM, while ZPM is yet to open its tally.

In Bazar Bial, MNF’s Glory Lalropuia Chinzah secured 633 votes, defeating Congress’ J. Rohlupuia, who bagged 568, while the ZPM candidate Rev Vanlalzauva polled 190.

In Diltiang South Bial, MNF’s H.C. Lalthawmliana received 821 votes, with ZPM’s F. Lallungrual close behind at 752, followed by Congress’ Vanlalnghaka with 522.

In Sangau East, BJP registered a win as BN Thangpuia secured 823 votes, while ZPM’s Lianhrangvela got 609. Lawngtlai Vengpui saw an INC lead, with C. Ngunlianchunga polling 1022 votes, leaving MNF’s V.L. Hmuaka trailing at 584 and ZPM’s Lallawmsanga at 211.

In Chawngte P, Congress’ H. Lalengkima emerged on top with 754 votes, while MNF’s Andrew Laltlanzara polled 504, ZPM’s S. Lalnunsanga received 235, and BJP’s Vanlalhruaii Vandir got 67.

From Chanmari Bial, MNF’s C. Lalsawmzuala crossed 953 votes, while the independent candidate Hrilisangzuala registered 823 and ZPM’s F. Lalluia got 356.

Sangau South witnessed another MNF lead, with J.B. Vanhawi polling 779 votes ahead of ZPM’s K. Pathiaua, who received 664.

In total, MNF now leads in four seats, followed by Congress with two and BJP with one, while ZPM has yet to break through.

Final results are still awaited as counting continues.