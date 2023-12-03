Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed confidence in the Mizo National Front (MNF) securing victory once again as the state eagerly awaits the results of the assembly elections scheduled for counting on December 4.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga stated, "Here in Mizoram, we are uncertain about relying on exit polls or other methods. However, from my own perspective, I believe we (MNF) will be able to form the government."

The counting of votes for Mizoram was deferred by a day to Monday, December 4, as announced by the Election Commission on December 1. The decision to postpone the counting from December 3 was made following numerous representations requesting a change in the date due to its significance as a Sunday, a day of special importance for the people of Mizoram.

For the 40-member legislative assembly, four major contenders are in the fray: the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Exit polls have predicted a tight contest among these parties.

President of Zoram People's Movement, Lalduhoma, is also expressing confidence in forming the next government independently.

In the 2018 elections, MNF ousted Congress from power by winning 26 seats. ZPM, a new regional party, secured 8 seats, while Congress and BJP won 5 and 1 seat(s) respectively.

While MNF, ZPM, and Congress have contested in all seats, the BJP, which contested 39 seats five years ago, fielded 23 candidates. A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women—three from BJP, two each from Congress, MNF, and ZPM, along with independents—are in the fray.

The outgoing assembly had no women MLAs. The polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7, with over 80% of the 8.57 lakh voters participating.