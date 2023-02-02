Mock drill on the earthquake disaster was held in Mizoram with the participation of the National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF) In the state capital, jointly organised by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (ADDMA).

Mock drills on earthquakes were held in 7 places and in district capitals throughout the state.

For the mock drill, the 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Guwahati demonstrated the drill with the help of Assam rifles, Central YMA and Local Council

A mega-mock exercise on earthquake disaster was started at 10:00 Am. The occurrence of Earthquake at 10:00Am was made known to the public by raucous blaring of sirens.

The mock exercise was executed under the following SCENERIO:



Type of disaster: EARTHQUAKE

Origin time: 02/02/2023 at 10:00AM IST

Magnitute: 8.7 magnitude

Duration of the shake: 60Sec

Hazards triggered by the earthquake:

1)Landslide

2)Fire

3)Hazard from falling objects inside and outside to the buildings

4)Building damages

5)Human Casualties

6)Road block due to landslides and collapsed buildings

7)Communication failure (landline and mobile phone)

8)Damage to water pipes and electric poles.

Mock exercise on Earthquake Disaster was carried out in the capital at 7 places.

it is to be mentioned that currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.

Also, northern parts of Mizoram are said to be more vulnerable to earthquake than southern parts, the survey found.Study also reveal that Mizoram is prone to natural disasters like earthquake, cyclone, hailstorm, cloudburst, landslide, flood, fire etc. The State is in Seismic Zone–V, which is the highest risk zone to earthquakes.