Dg. Molin Kumar Chakma, MDC, officially assumed office as the Vice-Chairman of the Planning and Development Board of the 11th Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) today. His appointment, sanctioned by the Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram, became effective on December 4, 2024.



The CADC Planning Board, formed on November 4, 2024, is led ex-officio by the Chief Executive Member (CEM). The Vice-Chairman is appointed by the Governor, while the Planning and Development Officer serves as the Member Secretary. The committee also includes three additional members.



To mark the occasion, a formal ceremony was held at the Vice-Chairman’s office. The event saw the attendance of several dignitaries, including Dg. Sanjib Chakma, MDC; Dg. Ananta Bikash Chakma, MDC; Dg. Sundor Muni Chakma, Deputy Chairman; and Dg. Pronit Bikash Chakma, Executive Secretary, along with other senior officials of the CADC.





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