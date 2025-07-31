Mizoram Monsoon Assembly session to begin August 27, stormy proceedings expected amid fuel and supply crisis

Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) V.K. Singh has officially summoned the fifth session of the Ninth State Legislative Assembly to commence at 10:30 AM on August 27, according to a notification issued by Additional Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat, Lalthangmawia. The announcement was made on Wednesday and reported by HC Vanlalruata.



Sources within the Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the session's detailed agenda will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama. The BAC includes representatives from all legislative parties, and the duration of the session will be based on the volume of official business, especially the introduction of government bills.



Political analysts anticipate a tense session, as opposition parties gear up to confront the government over a severe shortage of essential commodities such as fuel, cement, and steel rods. The scarcity, they allege, has been exacerbated by deteriorating conditions of National Highways 306 and 06, which serve as lifelines connecting Mizoram's capital Aizawl with Assam. The poor road infrastructure has reportedly brought several construction activities across the state to a halt.