The Myanmar military plane that crashed at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport has been identified as the Chinese-manufactured Shaanxi Y-8 or Yunshuji-8. This aircraft, a medium-sized, medium-range transport plane, is produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation in China and is also utilized by the Myanmar Air Force.

As per Mizoram Aviation authorities, the plane transported soldiers who had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Mizoram last week in Bandukbanga, Lawngtlai District, Mizoram. The aircraft had completed two airlifts of Myanmar soldiers yesterday, with the capacity to transport 100 soldiers in a single flight. Its intended task was to airlift the remaining 72 soldiers today. At the time of the accident, 14 individuals were on board the plane, resulting in 8 soldiers being injured. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and subsequently placed under Assam Rifles custody in Aizawl.

Following the incident, Lengpui Airport was promptly closed, leading to the cancellation of all inbound and outbound flights to Mizoram. However, Civil Aviation officials have assured that flights will resume their regular schedule starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the Myanmar military plane crash, said a Mizoram govt official.

DGCA officials are anticipated to arrive in Aizawl from Kolkata to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. Concurrently, the ambulance transporting injured soldiers became stuck under a flyover in a new airport construction. Additionally, other emergency vehicles had to be rerouted due to the low clearance of the flyover.

Prior to the crash, on the previous day, 184 Myanmarese soldiers had been repatriated, and the crashed plane intended to transport the remaining 92 soldiers back to Myanmar.

Lengpui Airport, known for its challenging 2,500-meter-long tabletop runway, is the only airport in Mizoram and serves as a crucial link between the state and the rest of India. It is located near Aizawl and is the first large airport in the country to be constructed by a state government. The airport has been instrumental in boosting tourism and providing connectivity to the region.

The closure of the airport following the crash disrupted travel plans and emphasized the need for stringent safety measures at this critical transportation hub in Mizoram.