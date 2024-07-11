MoS for Minority Affairs George Kurian on Thursday visited Aizawl where he interacted with Mizoram BJP party members and the press at BJP’s party office Atal Bhavan.

Speaking at the gathering of the party members, George Kurian said, “I am a faithful follower of Christ and firmly believe in prayers. We must all continue to pray for the development and prosperity of our nation.”

The Minister stated that he comes from a village in Kerala where 95% of the population are Christians, and when he joined the BJP party in 1980, no one from his village objected to it or said that BJP is an anti-Christian party.

Affirming that the BJP believes in integral humanism, Kurian stated that it is just a political game when people said that BJP is anti-Christian. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats all communities as equals and that under various schemes, the party is willing t help to uplift every section of the country. He invited all who wanted the development of India to join the party.



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Speaking to the media, George Kurian stated that Prime Minister Modi is dedicated to the development of the Northeast, and under his leadership various schemes have been implemented for its development.

He talked on the PMJVK and stated that under this program, 90% of funds for the development of schools, colleges, hospitals and others will be provided by the Central Government.

Replying to the losses incurred to pig farmers over the last three years due to African Swine Fever (ASF), the Minister stated that research is underway to develop a vaccine to prevent ASF, and that compensation will be given to the farmers provided that their losses are reported to the State Officials.

The Minister left for Lengpui Airport after the interaction with the media.