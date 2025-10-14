Mizoram moves to simplify Inner Line Permits process for train travellers

Mizoram is taking steps to streamline the issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) for visitors arriving by train, officials said. The ILP, required for entry into certain states, including Mizoram, has become a key requirement since the state was connected to the national railway network last month.

Home Minister K Sapdanga visited Sairang railway station, about 20 km from Aizawl, on October 14 to oversee passenger reception and the ILP process. He met with railway officials, police, and state authorities to discuss measures for smoother permit issuance.

Sapdanga highlighted that the government introduced an online ILP portal in 2019 and is now preparing offline forms for non-tribal travellers arriving by train. The online system is also being upgraded and is nearing completion. He suggested separate exit gates at the station for passengers needing ILP and those who do not, aiming to reduce congestion.

During the visit, the home minister stressed the need to upgrade Sairang railway station. Officials noted that around 250–300 passengers arrive with each train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line on September 13 and flagged off trains to Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

NF Railways Deputy Chief Engineer Harjimal Meena briefed Sapdanga on ongoing projects at the station, including a new rail terminal expected to be completed within two years. Plans for a tourist facilitation centre to assist visitors were also discussed.

Sapdanga was accompanied by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Sharad Agarwal, and other senior officials. (With inputs from PTI)