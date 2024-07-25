K. Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, has called for an immediate cessation of the import of ginger and areca nuts during his speech at the ZERO HOUR of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Thursday.

Vanlalvena highlighted the struggles faced by North East farmers, who are finding it increasingly difficult to market their locally-grown ginger and areca nuts due to the influx of these products from neighboring countries. He said that these crops are vital to the livelihoods of many in the North East.

In his address, the MP urged the Central Government to halt the large-scale import of ginger from China, arguing that such imports are detrimental to local agriculture and employment. Vanlalvena asserted that the uncontrolled import of these crops has severely impacted the income of North East farmers.

Moreover, Vanlalvena voiced concerns over alleged smuggling activities, suggesting that border smugglers and some government officials might be complicit in the illegal importation of these commodities. He called for stringent measures to curb such practices and protect local farmers' interests.