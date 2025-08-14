Mizoram MP demands immediate release of Rs 82 lakh pending compensation for LTTT road project

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to fast-track its ongoing projects in the state and address pending land acquisition disputes.

In a meeting with BRO Director General Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Richard called for the speedy completion of road construction and other infrastructure projects, including the resumption of stalled concrete bridge works. He specifically sought intervention to resolve land acquisition issues in Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Champhai districts.

The MP also pressed for the immediate release of pending additional compensation of ₹82 lakh related to the ongoing Tipa–Laki–Lope–Lopu (LTTT) road project in southern Mizoram.

According to an official statement, Lt. Gen. Srinivasan assured that action would be taken to expedite current and upcoming projects, settle the compensation dues, and resolve land disputes. He also committed to visiting Mizoram to personally inspect the ongoing works.



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