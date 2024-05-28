Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena on May 28, sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar to allow for a voting chance to Mizoram police personnel who are currently on election duty in various states.

The letter to the EC highlighted that though the Election Department had taken up efforts for the policemen to cast their votes, the 1047 personnel of the Mizoram Police, who are currently serving on election duty outside of the State have not exercised their franchise for the Lok Sabha 2024 election when Mizoram went to the polls on April 19.

"Currently, not less than 15 Companies of Mizoram Armed Police comprising of 1047 personnel are on election duty in 3 states, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," reads the letter.

The letter further stated that the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPS) was used in the Lok Sabha election 2024, yet 1047 police personnel have not been able to cast their votes.

"It is the bounden duty of the Election Commission of India to ensure that every voter of the country is allowed to exercise his or her franchise, whether it be a civilian or a person on election duty and therefore any kind of arrangement made, whether it is for physically casting vote or by electronic means should be of such manner that is implementable not just on paper but in reality. Denial of voting opportunity to a voter simply on technical grounds is totally unacceptable. Such being the case, I hereby request you to kindly re-consider the issue to ensure that the 1047 Mizoram Police personnel mentioned above are given the opportunity to cast their vote through suitable means before the completion of the poll process," states the letter.

Earlier, the People’s Conference party on May 18, sent a letter to Election Commission Principal Secretary, SB Joshi to allow for a voting chance to Mizoram police personnel who are currently on election duty in various states.

The letter to the ECI Secretary highlighted that though the Election Department had taken up efforts for the policemen to cast their votes, the 1047 personnel of the Mizoram Police, who are currently serving on election duty outside of the State have not exercised their franchise for the Lok Sabha 2024 election when Mizoram went to the polls on April 19.