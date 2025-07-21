Mizoram MP flags “unreasonable” Rs 25,951 Aizawl-Delhi airfare in Parliament meet

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on Monday said he had raised concerns over the sharp increase in airfare between Aizawl and Delhi during a meeting of Parliamentary floor leaders.

The meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Vanlalvena highlighted that he had travelled from the Mizoram capital to Delhi on July 9 via IndiGo Airlines, and was charged Rs 25,951—an amount, he claimed, higher than the airfare from Delhi to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

"I raised the issue of the unreasonable airfare hike on the Aizawl-Delhi route, especially during the holiday season," he said, adding that the concern drew attention from several leaders attending the meeting. (PTI)