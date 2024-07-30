Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena met with Union Home Secretary for Border Management, Dr Rajendra Kumar in New Delhi, to discuss the issue of people living outside the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Rajya Sabha MP was accompanied by Chakma Autonomous District Council CEM, Rasik Mohan Chakma.

The Rajya Sabha MP team informed the Union Home Secretary about the escalating issue of people living outside the Indo-Bangladesh border, adding that the same should be taken into consideration.

Furthermore, the MP and the Chakma Autonomous District Council CEM also pointed that the road construction by BRTF has been neglected for many years, urging the Central government to pay attention.

They also raised the issue of the project submitted for the development of Bangladesh border residents, following which the Union Home Secretary said that the project will be implemented as soon as possible.