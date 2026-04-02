Mizoram MP pushes for faster bridge project at Kawrpuichhuah to boost India-Bangladesh trade

Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena has called on the Centre to expedite the construction of a proposed bridge linking Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district with Bangladesh, stressing its importance for cross-border trade and regional connectivity.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Parliament Budget session, Vanlalvena pointed out that a trade agreement with Bangladesh had been signed nearly a decade ago, yet progress on key infrastructure remained limited.

Kawrpuichhuah has been identified as a future integrated check post and land port, expected to serve as a crucial trade gateway between the two countries. The site lies about 11.5 km from Tlabung, the nearest notified town in Lunglei district.

The MP also welcomed ongoing work on another bridge over the Khawthlang Tuipui river near the Bangladesh border. The project, estimated at Rs 54 crore, is being implemented under the supervision of the Union Home Ministry.

Drawing attention to conditions along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Vanlalvena recalled his visit to Border Security Force outposts in 2021, highlighting severe gaps in accessibility. Several camps, he said, remain cut off from road networks, creating serious challenges for both personnel and residents.

“Local leaders and BSF officials have reported tragic instances where patients lost their lives simply because of the total lack of connectivity in these remote areas,” he said.

Vanlalvena noted that he had earlier submitted a formal request to the Union Home Ministry seeking the construction of the Khawthlang Tuipui bridge to address these concerns. He also expressed appreciation to Amit Shah for prioritising the project after his representation.

He added that the bridge would play a key role in improving military logistics and easing hardships faced by people living in border areas, while signalling greater attention to remote and underdeveloped regions.