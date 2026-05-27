Mizoram MP seeks World Bank support for infrastructure projects in State

Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha MP Vanlalvena has sought support from the World Bank for a series of infrastructure and economic development projects in Mizoram during a meeting with senior officials in Washington DC.

According to officials, the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram met four senior World Bank officials dealing with India, Bangladesh and Bhutan affairs on Tuesday, including Executive Director Parameswar Iyer.

The discussions focused on securing financial assistance and technical support for infrastructure and livelihood projects suited to Mizoram’s geographical and economic conditions.

Among the proposals presented were multipurpose rainwater harvesting projects, development of bamboo-based industries, promotion of agro-based and forest-based industries, construction of flyovers in Aizawl, and installation of solar-powered portable outdoor stairways in the state capital.

Officials said the projects were aimed at improving connectivity, boosting sustainable livelihoods and addressing infrastructure challenges in the hilly state.

The World Bank representatives reportedly responded positively to the proposals and indicated that the projects appeared feasible and could be explored further, officials added.