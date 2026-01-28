Mizoram MP urges Centre to fund Sairang–Myanmar rail link in Union Budget

Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on January 27, urged the Centre to expedite the construction of a railway line from Sairang near Aizawl to the India-Myanmar border and allocate funds for the project in the 2026–27 Union Budget.

Speaking at the all-parliamentary floor leaders’ meeting ahead of the budget session, Vanlalvena said a preliminary survey for the proposed rail link connecting Sairang to the southern tip of the state has already been completed, according to an official statement.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the project, the MP said the rail corridor would not only boost connectivity in Mizoram but also strengthen India’s engagement with Southeast Asia.

He appealed to the Centre to make adequate budgetary provisions for the project in the upcoming Union Budget.

Vanlalvena also stressed the need to widen the Aizawl–Sairang road into four lanes to address rising traffic congestion following the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line. He sought budgetary allocation for the road expansion as well.

The MP noted that traffic movement along the Aizawl–Sairang stretch has increased significantly since the inauguration of the Sairang railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year, as the station lies on the route leading to Lengpui airport.