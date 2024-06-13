The State Consultative Committee (SSC) Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena announced plans for the construction of additional Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Mizoram during a press conference held at Hotel Regency Bunkar Hall in Aizawl on Thursday.

Vanlalvena revealed that a new FCI godown with a storage capacity of 10,000 metric tons is currently under construction in Sairang. The structural and plaster work is 60% complete, and the continuation of construction awaits deforestation clearance from the Government of Mizoram. He emphasized the urgency of completing this godown, especially with the expected arrival of a 42-wagon rail carrying food grains to Sihhmui by December or January.

In addressing logistical challenges, Vanlalvena highlighted the need for improvements at the Bairabi railhead's circulating area to facilitate truck movements. The current state of the 200-meter link road between the rail route and the godown is causing significant delays and incurring waiting charges from the Indian Railways due to the lack of unloading platforms. He called on the State Public Works Department to expedite repairs on this crucial link road.

Vanlalvena also announced the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (CAF&PD)'s approval for constructing a 3,340 metric ton godown in Khawzawl district, with Rs. 17.5 crores sanctioned to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) by the FCI. Additionally, a letter was sent to Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 6 requesting the construction of the Aizawl Divisional Office building at MINECO.

Zodinpuii Ralte, Divisional Manager of FCI's Aizawl office, informed the press that from every 42-wagon consignment reaching Bairabi station, 4 to 7 wagons are redirected to Churachandpur district in Manipur due to the region's ongoing volatile situation since May of the previous year.

Currently, the Food Corporation of India operates six godowns across Mizoram with a total storage capacity of 31,842 metric tons. As of June 11, 2024, the FCI's stock includes 16,614.505208 metric tons of rice and 945.77620 metric tons of wheat.

The expansion of storage facilities aims to enhance the efficiency of food grain distribution and ensure food security in Mizoram.