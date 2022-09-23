Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati interacted with the representatives of the Mizoram State Council for Child Welfare (MSCCW) at the Raj Bhavan on September 23.

During the interaction, Governor and the MSCCW leaders shared and exchange their views and ideas for child development, provision of a safe environment for children and other issues relating to child welfare.

MSCCW officials also briefed the Governor on the initiatives pertaining to the conduct of national level painting competition, selection and recommendation process of the National Bravery Award for Children, sponsorship of bravery awardees, general sponsorship under ICCW and other implementations.

As mandated by the constitution of MSCCW, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was formally requested to be the Chief Patron of MSCCW.