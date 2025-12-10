Mizoram: MSCPCR honours top schools in Aizawl under child rights-based ranking system

The Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on Wednesday, December 10 hosted the School Ranking Award 2025 for MBSE-recognised high schools within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, marking a significant shift toward child rights-oriented school evaluation. The ceremony, held at the Economics & Statistics Conference Hall, MINECO, also featured a special felicitation programme.

Supported by the Department of Education, Mizoram University, the event was chaired by MSCPCR Member Vanhmingliani, while Minister of State B. Lalchhanzova graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the awards.

Nazareth Higher Secondary School emerged as the top-ranked institution, receiving a trophy, ₹5,000 and a certificate. Govt. Central High School secured the second position, followed by Living Water School in third place. All three were honoured with trophies, cash prizes and certificates. The remaining schools in the top ten also received certificates and ₹1,000 each.

Addressing the gathering, MSCPCR Chairperson Jimmy Laltlanmawia underscored that school quality cannot be judged by exam results alone. He said the new assessment model is grounded in key child rights indicators, stressing the need for a secure, nurturing environment for holistic student development.

Principal Investigator Prof. Lynda Zohmingliani presented the detailed research report, explaining that the rankings were based on five child rights domains:

Right to Education

Right to Equality

Right to Protection

Right to Health

Right to Participation

While acknowledging that teachers and schools care deeply for their students, she noted that awareness of children’s rights remains inadequate. The study also highlighted the need for greater community involvement in safeguarding and promoting child rights.

The research covered all MBSE-recognised high schools under the AMC and involved wide participation, including:

* 35 headmasters

* 240 teachers

* 1,169 students

* 1,037 parents

Minister B. Lalchhanzova encouraged students to overcome challenges and keep striving for excellence, before presenting awards to the top-performing schools.

Overall Top 10 Schools (2025 Ranking)

Nazareth Higher Secondary School

Govt. Central High School

Living Water School

Residential School for Privileged Children

Tej Singh Gorkha High School

Govt. Chaltlang High School

Staines Memorial School

Govt. Durtlang High School

Little Kingdom School

St. James School

Category-wise rankings for each child rights domain were also announced. Concluding the ceremony, Commission Member Darthakunga expressed gratitude to all participants and indicated that similar research-based ranking initiatives could be extended to other districts in the coming years.