Mizoram's Bana Kaih scheme introduced to stakeholders in Lunglei

The Mizoram State Policy Coordination Committee (MSPCC) organised a one-day sensitisation programme on the state's flagship Bana Kaih (Handholding) scheme for Lunglei district at the HPC Conference Hall, Lunglei, on August 5. The event aimed to familiarise key local stakeholders with the scheme’s objectives and implementation framework.

The programme was chaired by Dr KC Lalmalsawmzauva, MSPCC Vice Chairman and Adviser to the Chief Minister (Implementation of Handholding Policy). Attendees included MLAs, MSPCC and Lunglei High Powered Committee (HPC) members, officials from the Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC), District Monitoring Committee members, educators, bankers, NGOs, church leaders, political representatives, and journalists from the Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA).

Pu V. Malsawmtluanga, HPC Vice Chairman and Lunglei North MLA, delivered the welcome address. This was followed by a status presentation by District Deputy Commissioner Pi Navneet Mann. Lunglei West MLA Pu T. Lalhlimpuia and LMC Chairman Pu Lalzuithanga also spoke during the event.

MSPCC Member Pi Laldikkimi shared that under Phase 1 of the scheme, 2,257 progress partners across Mizoram have been selected to receive the Chief Minister's Special Package, while 646 individuals have been identified for government-supported bank loans. Pu LP Lalchangkima, MSPCC Member and Managing Director of ZIDCO, provided clarity on loan application procedures and disbursement mechanisms.

A session for discussion and open interaction followed, allowing participants to seek clarifications and share feedback. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by MSPCC Member Pu Zohmingthanga.

In his address, Dr Lalmalsawmzauva highlighted the pilot launch of the Bana Kaih Scheme in Aizawl on September 19, 2024, with SBI, Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB), and Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) as financial partners. He underscored major achievements, including the government’s procurement of over 3.47 lakh quintals of ginger and substantial financial support for target beneficiaries.

In Lunglei district, 48 progress partners have been selected for entrepreneurship support across 12 departments, while 362 individuals have been identified for the Chief Minister’s Special Package across 8 departments. Loan disbursement is ongoing, with departments tasked with continued training, mentoring, and progress monitoring.