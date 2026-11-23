The president of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has announced an indefinite hunger strike at the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) premises in Aizawl from Monday evening, November 23, intensifying the union’s protest over alleged recruitment errors and administrative lapses.

The announcement followed a peaceful sit-in demonstration by the MSU at the MPSC office on Monday, where the union reiterated its demand for the resignation of the Commission’s chairman, holding him responsible for repeated errors in recruitment processes.

Speaking after the protest, the MSU president said the Commission had committed several mistakes over the past two years despite repeated appeals from the union for reforms.

The latest controversy, he said, involved alleged errors in the recruitment of Storekeeper posts under the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department.

Accusing the chairman of failing to adequately supervise the Commission’s functioning, the MSU president said he should take moral responsibility and resign.

He announced that he would lead the indefinite hunger strike himself, arguing that a sit-in demonstration alone would not be enough to press the demand.

The MSU has cited 24 corrigenda issued since the chairman assumed office on May 20, 2024, and four court cases as grounds for seeking accountability.

The union has also flagged alleged errors in the MCS Combined Examination 2025, the recruitment process for Junior Grade Mizoram Engineering Service posts and the Storekeeper recruitment under the FCS&CA Department.