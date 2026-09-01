Mizoram: Murder accused escapes police custody in Lunglei, manhunt launched

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl escaped from police custody in Mizoram's Lunglei district in the early hours of Tuesday, September 1, prompting police to launch a massive search operation.

The accused, Denghmingthanga, a resident of Mualthuam North village, escaped from Lunglei police custody at around 1 am while being questioned in connection with the murder case, an officer said.

Police said Denghmingthanga had been brought to Lunglei Police Station from the district jail on Monday for further interrogation.

The accused was arrested on August 20 along with Lalneihkima, 34, also a resident of Mualthuam North, in connection with the death of the minor girl.

The girl's body was recovered on August 5 near a government-run school in Mualthuam North, two days after she was reported missing. Police said the two accused confessed to the crime following extensive questioning and examination of evidence.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered in connection with the murder.

Following Denghmingthanga's escape, police launched a search operation and appealed to the public to immediately report any information regarding his whereabouts.

The Lunglei Sub-Headquarters of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) has also joined the search effort. The organisation has directed its local branches to remain vigilant, monitor their respective areas and assist police in tracing the escapee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the YMA urged residents to immediately alert police if Denghmingthanga is spotted. It also asked anyone with information to contact Lunglei Police Station or local YMA leaders.

Police said efforts to trace and recapture the murder accused are underway.