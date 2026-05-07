Mizoram must become self-reliant in power generation: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on May 7 stressed the need for establishing more hydroelectric projects, expanding Kendriya Vidyalayas, and enhancing agricultural exports in Mizoram during his visit to Kolasib district.

According to officials, the Union Minister held an interactive meeting with heads of various government departments where district authorities presented an overview of developmental activities and administrative priorities in the region.

During the meeting, Gopi highlighted the importance of strengthening Mizoram’s power infrastructure by exploring additional hydroelectric projects to help the state become self-reliant in meeting its growing electricity demands.

He also underlined the need to expand the presence of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools in the state to improve access to quality education for students.

The minister further emphasized the potential of Mizoram’s agricultural sector and called for stronger initiatives to promote agricultural exports and improve market access for local produce.

Officials said the discussions focused on infrastructure development, energy sustainability, education, and economic opportunities aimed at accelerating the overall growth of the state.