Authorities have beefed up security along the 510-km long Mizoram-Myanmar border, regulating the movement of people living within 10 kilometres on either side of the unfenced international border. The measure was taken on the directive of the Centre.

An official said that residents of both countries living within 10 km on either side of the border now require border pass to visit each other.

The border pass valid for a stay of up to seven days is being issued to both Myanmarese and Indian citizens visiting each other countries on production of documents verifying that they live within the territorial limit of 10 km on either side of the international border, he said on Saturday.

The initiative was taken by state police, Assam Rifles and health officials at some entry and exit points from December 31 based on the order and new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said.

Six Mizoram districts Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip share a 510 km-long border with Myanmar's Chin state.

A public notice issued by Champhai district police on Friday also said that residents from both India and Myanmar intending to visit each other countries will now require a border pass, which will be valid for seven days.

Any resident intending to enter Myanmar or India through Zokhawthar and Hnahlan crossing points and seeking border pass must produce a document or certificate to prove that he or she lives within the 10-km radius of the borders, it said.



The identity proof document can be issued by the local police station officer-in-charge or village chief or village authority (administrator) acknowledged by the government and is valid for one year, while the border pass is valid for 7 days only, the notice said.

The border pass should be returned by the holder at the same crossing point where it was issued within seven days, it said.

The crossing points will be open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 3:30 pm, it said.

The border pass will be issued to only one adult, and minors have to be accompanied by parents.

The details of a maximum number of three children can be captured in a single border pass belonging to either parent, while additional border pass will be issued to parents, who bring more than three children, the notice said.

The initiative of issuance of border pass will be undertaken by state police, Assam Rifles and medical officials, it said.

On December 24, the MHA had issued a new protocol restricting and reducing the range of movement of people under the free movement regime (FMR) from the earlier 16 km to the present 10 km.

Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in February last year that the FMR would be scrapped, an official notification in this regard is yet to be issued, sources said.

According to the new guidelines, an individual crossing the border from India to Myanmar and from Myanmar to India will be given a "border pass" by the Assam Rifles, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border, for stay up to seven days.

Individuals will have to report at the designated border crossing points and fill out a form.

The Assam Rifles will conduct the document inspection followed by a security and health check by the state police and health department officials, respectively.

The Assam Rifles will upload all the forms on the Indo-Myanmar Border portal, record biometrics and issue a border pass with a photograph of the applicant and a QR code.

The pass will have to be deposited on return at the same crossing point before completion of seven days.

The guideline stated that police will do physical checks to verify the visit of Myanmar nationals as per the details provided in the border pass and anyone violating the conditions will face legal action. (With PTI inputs)