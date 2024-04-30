The Mizoram- Myanmar border gate at Zokhawthar will not be closed from May 1, 2024 as was earlier informed by officials from the Assam Rifles.

Following the closure of the gate for the Lok Sabha election, the Assam Rifles had reopened the gate on April 20. Earlier, the Assam Rifles had also stated that the reopening of the border will resume till April 30, with complete closure from May 1, 2024 onwards but now the gate has been reopened.

The Assam Rifles officials on April 20 had also met with community leaders of Zokhawthar and other nearby villages on the same; and had informed them that the paramilitary force have planned to restrict movements with strict surveillance at the border bridge and other connectivity through Tiau river, with exceptions made only for individuals facing medical emergencies, students commuting for education, and other emergency situations.

On the other hand, an official from the Mizoram Home Department, on condition of anonymity stated that they have not received any such orders for closure of the border gate from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The official said, “In a meeting with the Assam Rifles, we have informed them that Mizoram is a peaceful State and that activities such as summoning of community leaders should not be undertaken by the paramilitary force without informing the civil administration.”

The official added that such exertion of a military like force could bring an atmosphere of fear and hostility among the public; which in turn could trigger protests if the public feel that their rights have been curtailed with impunity

Officials from the Assam Rifles have also confirmed that the border will remain opened with the Free Movement Regime in place as before.