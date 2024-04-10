A 62-year-old man from Myanmar has been arrested for possessing 810 grams of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Hrangherkapa, a resident of Khawthlir in Myanmar's Chin state, was arrested with the contraband near Khuangleng village in Champhai district on Tuesday, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga, said.



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He was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the judge of Special Court (NDPS Act) in Champhai on Wednesday, Zohmingthanga said.



More details awaited.