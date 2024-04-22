In a significant crackdown on narcotics smuggling, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles and the Police Department of Champhai successfully recovered heroin worth 78 lakhs in two separate operations over the weekend.

Last Saturday, the team seized Heroin No. 4 weighing 61 grams, with an estimated value of Rupees 42.70 lakh. The seizure occurred at the Indo-Myanmar border village of Zokhawthar in Champhai District. Additionally, a female suspect of Myanmar nationality was apprehended in connection with the incident.

Continuing their efforts, on April 21, the joint team made another seizure, confiscating 44 grams of heroin valued at 30.80 lakhs. The operation resulted in the arrest of Golden (31), a resident of Zokhawthar village.

These successful operations mark a significant step in combating drug trafficking in the region, highlighting the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb illicit activities along the border.