Mizoram: Myanmar national held with Meth tablets worth Rs 6.67 crore

The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, seized over ₹6.67 crore worth of banned Methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, East Mizoram.



According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the seizure was made on June 29 following a specific intelligence input. Acting swiftly, a team comprising personnel from both the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a check post at Zokhawthar, a known transit point near the India-Myanmar border.



During the search operation, security personnel intercepted a suspicious individual, who was later found to be in possession of 20,200 Methamphetamine tablets, weighing approximately 2.22 kilograms. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics exceeds ₹6.67 crore, the statement said.



The arrested individual has been identified as a Myanmar national, further raising concerns over the persistent cross-border drug smuggling routes through Mizoram. The seized drugs, which fall under India's list of prohibited psychotropic substances, were handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further legal action and investigation.



Methamphetamine, commonly known as "meth" or "ice," is a highly addictive stimulant that severely affects the central nervous system. The trafficking and consumption of this drug are strictly prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.