Two Myanmar nationals managed to escape from the Serchhip district jail in Mizoram on the evening of July 6, according to official reports.

The escapees, identified as Lalchhanhima (44) from Leisen, Myanmar, and Lalnunnema (31), had been incarcerated since June 10, 2024, following their arrest for possession of a large number of AK-47 assault rifles.

The jailbreak occurred during a recreational period when the inmates were playing volleyball. After their game, as they were returning the sports equipment to the storeroom, the two men seized the opportunity to flee through the main entrance of the prison.

The district jail superintendent has filed an FIR regarding the escape, and a manhunt has been launched by the police to apprehend the fugitives.

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