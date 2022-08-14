A Myanmarese national living as a refugee in Mizoram’s Khawbung village in Champhai district, has been arrested for murdering a Myanmarese businessman.

The Myanmarese national, identified as Hrangthanche (37) killed a Myanmarese businessman identified as Ngokhando Kum (42) and confessed to his crime only today.

According to his confession, the Myanmarese refugee has killed the businessman yesterday by hitting in his head by a hammer. After killing the businessman, the accused then threw the body of the victim in Dumlui drain.

The refugee had confessed before the public about the killing, but he did not talk about the reason for the killing yet.

Dungtlang Police immediately took him into custody. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to ascertain the main reason behind the murder.