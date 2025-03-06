Two Myanmar-based pro-democracy rebel groups have announced a merger to form the Chin National Council.

The Chinland Council and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC) signed an agreement in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, in the presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and local leaders.

The meeting was attended by CM Lalduhoma and local leaders, raising concerns about India’s diplomatic position and security implications.

The agreement was signed on February 27 between the leaders of the Chinland Council and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC), forming a unified group under the banner of the Chin National Council.

Representatives from the Chinland Council’s armed wing, the Chin National Army, and the ICNCC’s Chin Brotherhood were also present.