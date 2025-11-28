Mizoram: MZP rolls out Students’ Aid Fund 2025 to support economically weaker Mizo students

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) General Headquarters has officially adopted the Mizo Zirlai Pawl – Students’ Aid Fund (MZP-SAF) Guidelines 2025, following its approval during Executive Committee Sitting No. 647, Resolution No. 8. The initiative aims to strengthen educational access for economically disadvantaged Mizo students and ensure that financial challenges do not force deserving learners to discontinue their education.

According to MZP, the Students’ Aid Fund has been formulated to promote equity and inclusion, with specific emphasis on students from marginalized, low-income, rural and underrepresented communities across Mizoram. The Fund will cover essential educational expenses including tuition, admission and examination fees, hostel requirements, textbooks, stationery and verified medical emergencies.

As per the guidelines, financial assistance will be offered either as grants or interest-free loans. Beneficiaries will be required to sign undertakings and repayment agreements to ensure accountability. The utilization of funds must remain strictly focused on educational advancement.

The initiative will be financed through MZP fundraising events, contributions from members, alumni and supporters, donations from NGOs and institutions, as well as special grants from government or recognized bodies. A dedicated bank account operated jointly by the MZP GHQ President and Treasurer will ensure transparent financial management, with annual audited statements made publicly accessible. The guidelines strictly prohibit commission-based fundraising or donor influence in beneficiary selection.

The Students’ Aid Fund Management Committee (SAFMC) will be responsible for overseeing fund administration. Chaired by the MZP GHQ President, the Committee will include executive office bearers, two nominated educationists or distinguished citizens, student representatives, a Joint Hnampual member and a legal advisor. Meetings will be held quarterly or as required, with five members constituting a quorum.

Eligible applicants include Mizo students facing genuine financial difficulty, with preference given to those from remote areas, Scheduled Tribes, differently-abled individuals, first-generation college-goers and those not receiving similar scholarships. Applicants must provide valid documents to verify enrollment and financial status, failing which they risk disqualification.

Assessment will be based on financial criteria, document authenticity and academic records. In specific cases, home visits or interviews may be conducted. Decisions of the SAFMC will be final. Disbursement of aid may be paid directly to students or to educational institutions, with multi-year aid being released in phases. Any misuse of funds may result in withdrawal of support, recovery of the amount and legal action.

The guidelines lay strong emphasis on accountability, including annual audits and disciplinary actions for fraudulent claims or misconduct. The policy will undergo review every two years and takes immediate effect, superseding all previous MZP student assistance schemes.

