Mizoram–Nagaland stakeholders discuss New Railway services and Kaladan project in Dimapur

The Planning & Programme Implementation Department of the Government of Mizoram on February 5, held a stakeholder meeting at the DC’s Conference Hall in Dimapur to discuss new railway services and major connectivity projects in Mizoram. The visiting delegation was led by MLA and Chairman of the Study Committee on KMMTTP and Railway Line Services, Pu T. Lalhlimpula.

Addressing the meeting, Pu T. Lalhlimpula expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Nagaland for convening the interaction and for the warm hospitality extended to the Mizoram delegation. He also conveyed thanks to Nagaland MLA Achumbemo for facilitating and coordinating the meeting with the state government.

The discussions focused primarily on two key infrastructure initiatives expected to significantly influence the future of the region—the proposed railway line from Bairabi to Sairang in Mizoram and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP).

Explaining the importance of KMMTTP, Lalhlimpula said the project aims to connect Kolkata to Sittwe port in Myanmar by sea, further extending through inland waterways to Paletwa and then by road to Mizoram. Funded by the Government of India and targeted for completion by 2027, the project is expected to provide an alternative connectivity route to the North-Eastern states by bypassing the Siliguri Corridor and reducing travel distance by over 700 kilometres.

Referring to Dimapur as a city shaped by railway connectivity, Lalhlimpula said the visit was intended to draw from Nagaland’s long-standing experience with rail infrastructure rather than engage in theoretical discussions. He noted that the Study Committee was constituted to examine the socio-cultural and economic impacts of railway connectivity, particularly in tribal areas. Over recent months, the committee has conducted field visits and community consultations across southern Mizoram, engaging village leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations and local residents.

He highlighted that while Nagaland has over a century of railway history dating back to 1903, Mizoram was connected to the broad gauge network only in 2016 through Bairabi, with Aizawl being linked by rail in September 2025. Pointing to shared socio-cultural and religious similarities between the two states, Lalhlimpula said the objective was to understand how railway connectivity affects social structures, cultural practices and economic transformation, and how challenges have been managed in Nagaland.

Emphasising that improved connectivity brings both opportunities and concerns related to culture, identity and livelihoods, the Mizoram delegation expressed interest in learning from Nagaland’s experiences to maximise benefits while minimising adverse impacts. Lalhlimpula said he hoped the interaction would strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the two states and contribute to informed infrastructure planning in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Study Committee member Pu Zomuana, in a PowerPoint presentation, outlined the progress of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and railway development in Mizoram. He said the KMMTTP, launched in 2008, is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and economic prospects for Mizoram and the Northeast by providing an alternative trade route linking Kolkata to Aizawl via sea, river and land corridors through Myanmar.

The 880-kilometre corridor, including about 90 kilometres within Mizoram, is expected to benefit Mizoram, Tripura and lower Assam. Preparatory measures include field studies, stakeholder consultations and visits to ports in Kolkata and Myanmar, with a final report expected by August–September.

On railway connectivity, Pu Zomuana noted steady progress, with Bairabi railway station becoming operational in 2016 and the Sairang station near Aizawl completed in 2025. Currently, daily train services operate between Guwahati and Sairang, along with twice-weekly services to New Delhi and Kolkata.