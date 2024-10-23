The president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga, has stated that his party will oppose any plans to hand over the state's only airport in Lengpui to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Speaking at an event marking the 63rd anniversary of the MNF at their party office, Zoramthanga said that the Lengpui airport served as the source of survival for the state and connectivity with other regions.

The former Mizoram chief minister said, "If the government mulls handing over the Lengpui airport to IAF or other agencies, the MNF will oppose it till the end. The airport can not be given to others at any cost."

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier said that the state government is yet to decide on handing over Lengpui airport to the AIF.

He had said that a working committee tasked to study the feasibility of handing over the airport to IAF or private agencies is currently assessing the matter and its report will be tabled in future cabinet meetings.