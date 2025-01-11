The Central Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Centre, in Mizoram's Aizawl organised a National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) training for progressive farmers and state agriculture/horticulture department officials of Siaha district at DAO conference Hall.

NPSS app is an initiative of DA&FW to combat the destructive impact of pest and disease attacks on crops.

The mobile application uses latest technologies, Artificial Intelligence in pest surveillance, identification and management of pest and diseases.

This technology-based mobile app helps in generating pest information and issuance of advisories to farmers. NPSS mobile app is easily accessible to farmers.

Pest identification and Pest surveillance models is available in NPSS. This app can be downloaded from playstore by android phone users & ios store by iphone users.