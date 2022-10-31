National Unity Day was observed in the Aizawl district of Mizoram on October 30 where a unity march was held from Vanapa Hall to the Millennium Centre.

Pi Carol VLMS Dawngkimi, Joint Director, Art & Culture Department apart from Mizo Cultural Organization (MCO) and Mizo Cultural Artists Association (MCAA) staff also attended the event.

Apart from Aizawl, Unity day is also observed in other districts of Mizoram.

On this occasion, the district Administrations organized several events as well as representatives from BSF, Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles, NSS, NYK volunteers, college students, and higher secondary school students participated in the Unity run.

People participated in the event with great enthusiasm and took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Notably, the National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31st marking the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year will mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man of India.

The National Unity Day was introduced by the Indian government in 2014 to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary for his extraordinary work in keeping India united.

It is worth mentioning that the first National Unity Day was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who flagged a program, 'Run for Unity in New Delhi in 2014.